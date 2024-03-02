Fast Approaching

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival is on Saturday, March 16th, less than three weeks away. Over 33 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket.

Enter and join the fun of this year’s parade. Enter a float, antique cars, tractors, marchers, or bands. Showcase your business or civic organization. All fire, rescue, and law enforcement are welcome.