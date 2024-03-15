Raymond D. Snyder Jr. – Obituary

Petersburgh – Raymond D. Snyder Jr., 95, passed away on Thursday, March 7th, 2024, at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, NY. He resided in Petersburgh and was the husband of the late Joyce (Mason) Snyder.

Ray was born on January 19th, 1929, in Troy, NY, son of Raymond D. and Mary (Pickett) Snyder. He graduated from Berlin Central School in 1947 and was employed as a Custodian and then maintenance of Buildings and Grounds at the Berlin Central School. He was an active member of the Petersburg Baptist Church where he was a deacon, lay preacher, Sunday school teacher, clerk, and took care of the church grounds. Ray was also a Fireman with the Petersburg Fire Department for forty-two years, and served on the Petersburg Town Board for eight years. He also enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors include his daughters Carol Alderman of Berlin, NY and Nancy Snyder of Butner, NC; his grandchildren April (Joe) Bink of Halcottsville, NY, Thomas (Brenda) Alderman of Postenkill, NY, William (Lisa) Alderman of Ashburn, VA; also five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Marvin Snyder.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 12th, from the Petersburg Baptist Church on Route 22. Burial followed at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Petersburg. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.