Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The February 19th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was lengthy, full of business ranging from water issues to town appointments and town buildings.

After reviewing and approving the department reports, approximately $10,000 of budget intrafund transfers for the general fund, highway, and water district to finalize 2023 accounts were approved. During the discussion about ARPA funds, a $3,000 grant was explored to help offset the cost of three dry hydrants installed in the community. Initially, the hydrants were to be purchased using ARPA funds. Hydrants will be able to cut response time in emergencies. ARPA funds are being utilized in the town for various projects ranging from the town hall roof replacement to purchasing and installing new playground equipment.