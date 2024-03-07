Parade Grand Marshal Announced

Submitted by Kevin O’Malley

Irish eyes are smiling on Jack Fitzsimmons, as he was announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick's Parade. Jack is the proprietor of Barbecue Recreation on Route 22. Jack's parents, Walt and Linda Fitzsimmons, moved here in 1970 after purchasing Barbecue Recreation. Walt and Linda each worked for AMF Bowling Products before moving to Hoosick Falls. They raised 3 children: Lori, Jack, and Patricia in Hoosick Falls and all three attended Hoosick Falls Central School. Jack, now the owner, has worked at the Barbecue since he was very young, and continues to do so 7 days a week. Ancestors on his father's and mother's side are traced back to the old sod of Ireland. The Barbecue and the Fitzsimmons family are