Nancy W. Zimmerman – Obituary

New Lebanon – Nancy W. (McClave) Zimmerman, 77, of New Lebanon, NY, died March 20th, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center following complications from a brain injury.

Nancy was born on July 7th, 1946 in Yonkers, NY, to Rowland McClave, Jr. and Elizabeth W. McClave. Raised in Dobbs Ferry, NY, Nancy attended school there until her last two years of high school, which she spent at S Ford Manor, a private English school partly owned by her Aunt Lina. Upon her return to the United States she became a Medical-Surgical Technician at St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers.

After 10 years she moved to Stephentown, NY, where she met Bill Zimmerman, whom she married May 31st, 1975. Nancy became a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician for the Lebanon Valley Protective Association for over 20 years, often on call 24-7, for many of those years serving as Captain of the Ambulance Squad. She also worked as the EMT at the Lebanon Valley Dragway for a number of years. Nancy loved the outdoors, summer, fall, gardening, her beloved dogs, and, of course, her family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her husband Bill, brother Rowland “Rik” (Bev) McClave of Stephentown, sister Kathie Gilman of Georgia, four nieces, two nephews, and nine grandnieces and grandnephews.

Calling hours for Nancy Zimmerman were held Sunday, March 24th, at Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, followed by her funeral service by Pastor Trygve Tomlinson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.