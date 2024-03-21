Mountaineers Take Part in Coral Trade Show

Submitted by BCS Communications

The 17th Annual New England Frag Farmers Market was the biggest single day coral trade show in the country, and the Berlin Middle High School’s Aquatics Program was one of the participants.

Held at Storrs, Connecticut, on March 2nd, the show featured over 150 exhibitors, including coral and fish vendors, aquatic equipment companies, guest speakers, and workshops.

Students in Mr. Christian’s Marine Biology class, as well as his independent study students, have been growing coral and raising Moon Jellyfish over the last year in preparation for the show.