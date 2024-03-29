Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul On Tuesday, March 19th, Governor Kathy Hochul announced construction is starting this spring on a permanent water transmission line to provide a new water source for the Village of Hoosick Falls. The project is part of a 2023 agreement between New York State and Saint-Gobain and Honeywell […]
by Denise Wright The Petersburgh Town Board met on March 18th to discuss several upcoming projects in 2024. After approving the minutes, Supervisor Noeding stated during the meeting that the Petersburgh Rescue Squad notified him that they had updated their communication policy and would not provide the town board with monthly updates. The rescue squad […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The following is a letter from Board of Education President Frank Zwack regarding last week’s Board of Education meeting and the budget development process going forward. Dear Members of the Berlin CSD School Community, The Board of Education of the Berlin Central School District has heard, and is responding to the […]
As a former educator and administrator in the Berlin Central School District, I’ve been deeply involved in initiatives aimed at enhancing teaching practices, fostering a progressive school culture, and promoting student success. My experience as Chair of key decision-making teams and liaison to district-wide committees has shown me the critical role of accountable leadership and […]
Submitted by BCS Communications Berlin Central School District’s (BCSD) Director of Transportation Mrs. Jeaneatte Alderman and Head Mechanic Mr. Rick Wagar will be honored with the Capital Area School Development Association (CASDA) Friends of Education Award. CASDA presents this award each year to recognize the selfless contributions of individuals who dedicate themselves to serving students […]