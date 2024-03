Submitted by Joyce Brewer

The annual Penny Hunt, which the Lions have been hosting since 1960, is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, at 1 pm, in Wood Memorial Park. The rain date is the following Saturday, March 30th. This fun family event is great for all kids. Kids up to age 9 can participate in the penny hunt portion of the day and the older ones can take their chances with the egg toss.