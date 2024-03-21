Submitted by Rensselaer County

On Saturday, March 23rd, from 9:30 am to 1 pm, at the Rensselaer County East Greenbush Office Building, 99 Troy Road, the Rensselaer County Legislature and Environmental Management Council will sponsor an electronics recycling event. The event will be held in the parking lot. Accepted items include, but are not limited to, audio/visual, cell phones, printers, copiers, video game systems, wiring, and cables. Items not accepted include, but are not limited to, dishwashers, refrigerators, cleaning products, paint, tires, and fluorescent lamps and lightbulbs. For more information, please call ProTea recycling at 518-874-1001.