Community Solar Update

Submitted by Bill Jennings

Progress continues with the Stephentown Community Solar Campaign. As of Monday, March 4th, we have at least 56 Stephentown residents who are now fully enrolled in the program. This means we are only 4 subscribers short of reaching our tier 2 goal of 60. We hope you will help us reach this goal very soon.

The first 10 subscribers qualified the Town of Stephentown for a NYSERDA tier 1 energy efficiency grant of $5,000. This will be used for a professional Energy Audit of the Town Hall to identify the next steps needed. The next 50 subscribers, for a total of 60, will qualify the town for an additional $10,000 in grant funds to begin to address these steps.