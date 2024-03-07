Clarence W. Wentworth – Obituary

Stephentown – Clarence “Pete” Weston Wentworth passed from this life on March 1st, 2024 at the age of 86.

Born in Winchendon, MA, he was son of the late Clarence and Eva Laura “Toini” (Peltola) Wentworth. He grew up in Winchendon and graduated from the Murdock High School where he was a star of the baseball team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Clarence was employed for many years by the General Electric Company in Pittsfield as a designer/draftsman.

He very much enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and listening to Country Western music.

He was the husband of Priscilla (Palmer) Wentworth for 63 years. He is survived by his children, Douglas (Sue), Heather, Philip, and Lynn; and his grandchildren Zachary and Jessica.

Friends are invited to visit with Clarence’s family on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 from 11 am until 12:30 pm, at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43 Stephentown, NY. A prayer service will conclude the visiting and interment will immediately follow in Stephentown Cemetery.

Contributions, if desired, may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Clarence Wentworth.

