Submitted by BBCS Communications

Tamarac Senior Ragan Retell recently claimed the title of New York State Champion in Girls Wrestling at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. Ragan was up against 16 girls in her weight class of 126 lbs.

Along with her recent Championship, Ragan's other wrestling achievements include:

• Reached 100 career wins on January 28th

• Invited to Team USA Olympic Trials Training Camp