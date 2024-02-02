Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County In a concerted effort to enhance community safety and tackle the persistent challenge of drug-related offenses, the Rensselaer County Legislature, in collaboration with District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly and support from County Executive Steve McLaughlin, has announced the establishment of the Rensselaer County Drug Dealer Registry. This pioneering initiative is designed […]
Submitted by Kristina Younger The Village of Valley Falls is moving toward its vision of turning the abandoned and burned-down Old Thompson Mill factory site into a public asset that will reinvigorate the Historic Village. On Thursday, February 15, at 7 pm, the village will accept public comment on its Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) plan […]
Courtesy of BCSD The following is a message from Berlin Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen A. Long regarding the school tax processing issues that have affected the district. Dear Berlin CSD Taxpayer, It has come to our attention that errors may have occurred during the processing of school tax payments, and in some […]
The scholarship committee of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church has announced that it will award $500 to a student selected from the Tamarac High School Class of 2024. The money may be used for any type of expenses related to further education. Students do not have to belong to this church or any other […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Bobby Cummings who has retired after 30 years of service to the New Lebanon School district. The faculty and staff recently held a party for Bobby to celebrate his retirement. Thank you for your services and commitment to NLCSD, and enjoy your well-earned retirement.