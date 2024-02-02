Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan – Public Comment

Submitted by Kristina Younger

The Village of Valley Falls is moving toward its vision of turning the abandoned and burned-down Old Thompson Mill factory site into a public asset that will reinvigorate the Historic Village. On Thursday, February 15, at 7 pm, the village will accept public comment on its Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) plan at a formal public hearing. Public comments will continue to be accepted until March 6th. The documents and a convenient comment form can be found at