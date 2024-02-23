Arrest Made Following Narcotics Investigation

Submitted by the HFPD

On February 16th, Kandie L. Stowell, a 39-year-old Hoosick Falls resident, was arrested following a three-month narcotics investigation. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the Hoosick Falls Police Department (HFPD), conducted a search warrant in the Village of Hoosick Falls, where Kandie L. Stowell was found to be in possession of 4.3 ounces of cocaine and fentanyl, $2,400 in US currency, an explosive device, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales, and packaging.