Stephentown Town Board Highlights 

by Denise Wright

The first regular town board meeting for Stephentown was held on January 15th. After a moment of silence honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the board approved and swore in Tammy Madden as a member of the town board. She will be completing the term of her late husband, Everett Madden, who passed away after being elected for a second term. Tammy Madden is a long-time community member who has previously served with the volunteer fire department as an officer and EMT and is presently working with the historical society. Supervisor Roder swore her in, and she is looking forward to continuing to serve the community in this capacity.