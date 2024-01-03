Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The December 18th meeting was the final meeting for the Stephentown Board for 2023. The board had a variety of resolutions passed that focused on everything from community solar campaigns to bids for trucks and road materials.

After reviewing and paying the claims audit, the board approved the November minutes. The transfer station reported that they deposited approximately $7,200 for November and that Bob Olson has given notice that he will be retiring in March. If anyone is interested in a part-time position, contact town hall. Councilman Jennings said it has been fun being on the transfer station committee but will be retiring from his council duties effective at the end of the year. Councilwoman Diana Clark will continue to provide information about the transfer station at future meetings.