Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Kevin O’Malley The Hoosick Falls St Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival will take place on Saturday, March 16th. Over 33 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and TJ Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket. The […]
by Denise Wright The January 15th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was busy with organizing 2024 projects and proposals. After reviewing and approving the minutes, Heinz Noeding reviewed the department reports, stating the town did a fairly good job and that most items were kept within budget. Some repairs and testing due to the […]
Courtesy of BCSD The following is a message from Berlin Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen A. Long regarding the school tax processing issues that have affected the district. Dear Berlin CSD Taxpayer, It has come to our attention that errors may have occurred during the processing of school tax payments, and in some […]
The scholarship committee of the Center Brunswick United Methodist Church has announced that it will award $500 to a student selected from the Tamarac High School Class of 2024. The money may be used for any type of expenses related to further education. Students do not have to belong to this church or any other […]
Courtesy of NLCSD Congratulations to Bobby Cummings who has retired after 30 years of service to the New Lebanon School district. The faculty and staff recently held a party for Bobby to celebrate his retirement. Thank you for your services and commitment to NLCSD, and enjoy your well-earned retirement.