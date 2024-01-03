Hoosick Falls Police Chief Colaneri Retires

Submitted by HF Mayor Robert Allen

Hoosick Falls Police Chief Tim Colaneri recently announced his intention to retire at the end of 2023, bringing a close to a career in law enforcement that spanned four decades. “I am truly humbled and grateful to have been part of such a great community,” he said. “I am looking forward to enjoying my retirement with my family and friends,” and pointed out one of the things he is most excited about: spending time with the newest additions to his family, twin boy grandchildren.