The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Hoosick Falls Police Chief Colaneri Retires

By

Submitted by HF Mayor Robert Allen
Hoosick Falls Police Chief Tim Colaneri recently announced his intention to retire at the end of 2023, bringing a close to a career in law enforcement that spanned four decades. “I am truly humbled and grateful to have been part of such a great community,” he said.  “I am looking forward to enjoying my retirement with my family and friends,” and pointed out one of the things he is most excited about: spending time with the newest additions to his family, twin boy grandchildren.

You must be logged in to view this article.