DEC and DOH Announce Community Availability Session

Submitted by the NYS DEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) are working to protect public health and the environment as part of the comprehensive investigation to address drinking water contamination in the Petersburgh area. The DEC and DOH are committed to keeping the community informed of the progress of the remedial investigation. New York State continues to evaluate the potential exposure pathways associated with the Taconic Plastics Superfund site and implement actions to prevent exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).