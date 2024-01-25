A Message Regarding School Tax Errors

Courtesy of BCSD

The following is a message from Berlin Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Maureen A. Long regarding the school tax processing issues that have affected the district.

Dear Berlin CSD Taxpayer,

It has come to our attention that errors may have occurred during the processing of school tax payments, and in some cases, payments were not properly posted or reported to Rensselaer County. You are receiving this communication as it may have impacted your payment being processed correctly.