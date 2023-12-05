Janet M. Betit – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Janet M. Betit, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 28th at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls. Janet was born on February 15th, 1932, in Bennington, VT, the daughter of the late Smith and Alice (Pinkham) Brown.

Janet attended school in Hoosick Falls. She was employed as a Home Health Aide with the Visiting Nurses Home Care in Albany, NY. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls, where she was active with several of the clubs. Janet enjoyed walking and crocheting. Throughout her life Janet was the adopted mother to many of her children’s friends.

Survivors include her children Sandra Woods of New Port Richey, FL, Judy Bishop of Hoosick Falls, NY, Nancy (William) Brundige of Chiefland, FL, Sally Elwell of Bennington, VT, and Donald Betit of Hoosick Falls; she is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her son Larry Betit.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 3rd at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund through the funeral home.