Interim Superintendent Named

Submitted by BCS Communications

At the November 28th special meeting, the Berlin Central School District (CSD) Board of Education appointed Dr. Maureen Long as interim Superintendent, effective immediately.

Dr. Long comes to Berlin CSD from the Menands School District, where she retired at the end of last school year after serving the past ten years as Superintendent. Dr. Long has many accomplishments from her time at Menands, including the development of a strategic plan that was a collaborative effort, involving faculty, staff, community, and feedback from students. Below is more about Dr. Long, in her own words.