Good Citizen Award Winners

At the December 1st meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), local high school students were awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award. High school seniors who are selected by faculty and the senior class as a DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Recipients of this award pictured are Anna Bailey of Cambridge Central School, Gwyn Vincent of Hoosick Falls Central School, and Nathan Fiske of Hartford Central School. Also shown are Carman Bogle, Regent, and JoAnn Trinkle who presented the awards. Following the ceremony, members and guests enjoyed delicious refreshments provided by Faith Kuebler and Mary Smith.