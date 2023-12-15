Community Band Christmas Concert

The Hoosick Falls Community Band will present their 41st annual Christmas Concert on Wednesday, December 20th, at 7:30 pm, at the Hoosick Falls Central School auditorium.

The Christmas Concert was initiated in 1982 by Pastor Robert Sprunger, and was originally held at the now closed First Presbyterian Church.

The band is directed by Bill Gaillard and Associate Conductor Tim Stratton.While Bill joins the clarinet section Tim will conduct the band with selections such as “Polar Express,” “Season of Joy,” “I’II Be Home for Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” “A Crazy, Mixed-Up Christmas,” and “Silent Night.”