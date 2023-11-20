Stephentown Lighted Parade

The Stephentown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) is once again partnering with the Stephentown Senior Citizens, the Town of Stephentown, and the Stephentown Veterans to sponsor a Lighted Parade and tree lighting on Saturday, November 25th. The parade will step off at the fire hall on Grange Hall Road at 5:30 pm and proceed through town to the Veterans Park. Popcorn and hot cocoa will be served at the Veterans Park and also at the fire station on Route 43. New this year is the offering of hamburgers and hot dogs at the fire station on Route 43 from 4 to 5:30 pm.