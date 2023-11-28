Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The November 20th Town Board meeting was exceptionally brief but did involve some essential resolutions for residents.

The supervisor reported that sexual harassment training for all town employees must be completed at the beginning of December. She also mentioned an issue with a check and that the town's account is under manual clearance until the issue is resolved. Before adopting the budget, the tax cap report had to be submitted to the comptroller. The supervisor said the report was accepted.

The building report noted a water leak in the town hall basement that had to be repaired, as well as a highway department furnace. The insulation project for the town hall has been completed. The hope is that it will help with the operational cost.