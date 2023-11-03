Courtesy of Rensselaer County

Thank you to all who participated in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Rensselaer County. The county health department partnered with six locations across Rensselaer county to provide a safe place to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

Proper disposal of unused prescription and over-the-counter medications is important to protect both people and the environment. Unused prescription and over-the-counter medications that remain in the home can cause serious harm to people if they are taken accidentally, intentionally misused, or inappropriately given to someone else. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet. Unused medications that are flushed down the toilet or poured down the sink can enter the water supply, harming fish and other wildlife and posing a potential risk to people. For more information on the program, please visit https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug disposal/takeback/index.html.