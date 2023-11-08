Musical Gathering and Community Potluck

On Saturday, November 18th, at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center (PVMCC), 71 Main St, there will be a musical gathering for an evening of fiddle, square dance, and contra dance tunes. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show beginning at 6 pm. Admission is $5, and free for minors.

Local fiddler Martha von Schilgen has asked several musical pals to join her. Musicians from the weekly Saturday jam held at Mass MoCA and the monthly Adirondack Fiddlers jam will come together and perform.