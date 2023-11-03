Fuel Fund Helping Residents

Is it hard to keep your home warm in the winter? Is it hard to come up with the funds to pay your heating bills? If this is the case at your house, call the Cambridge Fuel Fund. Thanks to the generosity of those in the Cambridge area, there is no reason to be cold. The fund has been in existence since February 2015. The purpose is to donate a one-time per season $500 supply of heating needs, such as fuel oil, propane, wood pellets, kerosene, or cut wood.

Requirements include living in the Cambridge School District, not being eligible for HEAP funds or the funds are unavailable, and if a renter, responsible for the heating supply.

For more information or to sign up, call Linda or Beverly at 518-677-3327.