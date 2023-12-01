Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
First Marriage Proposal Submitted by Ed Parham On a day set aside for Capital Region families to gather and give thanks, 6,641 participants from 33 states and six nations descended upon the Collar City for the 76th running of the Troy Turkey Trot, America’s 12th oldest road race. The event, presented by Pioneer, began at […]
by Denise Wright The November 20th town board meeting was active with the impending Thanksgiving holiday. After a moment of silence in honor of Councilman Everett Madden, the auditing of claims, the minutes from the town board meetings, and the October 23rd budget workshop meeting were approved. The town board special meeting adopting the 2024 […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event. Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) transportation department is seeking pre-k through twelfth grade Mountaineers to develop a poster that best represents the school bus themes of no bullying on the bus or stop means stop when the bus arm is out. Any combination of paint, pencil, ink, and marker is […]