Daniel Rivera Honored in Washington, DC

Submitted by BCS Communications

The artwork of Daniel Rivera, a 2023 Berlin High School graduate, has been selected by the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute as part of its invitation to their 34th year celebration and leadership event.

Rivera’s celebrated painting, Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System, is now a permanent part of the Democracy Collection within the Art in Embassies repository in Washington, DC.

In addition to Rivera’s painting being featured by organizations such as the Del Toro Institute, American ambassadors around the globe are able to select it for display in their embassies.