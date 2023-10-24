Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The October 16th meeting of the Stephentown board was full of great discussions, resolutions, and historical facts.

After approval of the bills and minutes, Town Historian Patricia Flint and her husband Dave presented the board with a beautiful frame of the 1784 state legislation establishing Stephentown, complete with a transcription. The hope is to have the document displayed in the Town Clerk's office. Flint also let the board know that she hopes to get a grant for some roadside markers for some Revolutionary War Patriots from the area.