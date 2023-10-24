Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The Petersburgh Town Board had a lot of discussion at their October 16th meeting.

After approving the September 18th and October 4th minutes, the building department reported having three building permits and eight inspections. The highway department has been checking roads and preparing vehicles and roads for winter. The hope is to use the sand near the town hall first during winter before the season progresses. The process to attain the excavator is underway, and the state has approved the purchase, but the town will be reimbursed sometime in March. The hope is to receive it sometime in December, and the other truck the board approved has been ordered, but the wait time is approximately one year.