On Friday, October 13th, at 6 pm, at New Lebanon Town Hall, 14755 Route 22, the New Lebanon Quality of Life Committee is sponsoring Operation S.A.V.E. suicide prevention training. With Operation S.A.V.E. training, you will:

• Learn a brief overview of suicide.

• Hear about suicide myths and misinformation.

• Learn the risk factors for suicide.

• Learn about the S.A.V.E. model: signs of suicide, asking about suicide, validating feelings, encouraging help, and expediting treatment.

This program is open to all community members who wish to learn from this valuable training. For more information, please contact Kyle Kuffel at kkuff33@outlook.com.