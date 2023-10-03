Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of Rensselaer County On Sunday, October 1st, Rensselaer County came together to remember the work and service of first responders who passed away during the previous year at the annual Emergency Services Memorial. The Memorial Service recognized 73 fire, police, and ambulance members, whose names will be added to the county memorial at the […]
Submitted by Stephentown Memorial Library Capping off a day filled with Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit veterans events, members of the Stephentown Veterans joined the Director and Trustees of The Stephentown Memorial Library (SML) at the library at 7 pm on Thursday, September 21st to unveil a statue of a wounded Vietnam veteran available […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Chamber Choir is now taking reservations for our 3rd annual Christmas Caroling Fundraiser. The chorus and select instrumentalists will be at Fall Fest on October 14th taking reservations. This year we will have two buses so we can accommodate the entire Berlin Central School District community. Can’t make it to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was […]
Submitted by BCS Communications As the middle and high school Mountaineers settled into their first few days of school, they were catching up with classmates, meeting new teachers, learning new schedules, and being introduced to Mr. David Bernsley, the new Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Principal. Principal Bernsley has been in the education field for over […]