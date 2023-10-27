Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by Rensselaer County Rensselaer County taxpayers will see the sixth consecutive property tax decrease under a 2024 budget recently introduced by County Executive Steve McLaughlin, bringing the county average tax rate to a level comparable to the mid-1990s. Under the proposed 2024 budget, the average county tax rate will decrease by nearly 10 percent, […]
by Denise Wright The October 16th meeting of the Stephentown board was full of great discussions, resolutions, and historical facts. After approval of the bills and minutes, Town Historian Patricia Flint and her husband Dave presented the board with a beautiful frame of the 1784 state legislation establishing Stephentown, complete with a transcription. The hope […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) transportation department is seeking pre-k through twelfth grade Mountaineers to develop a poster that best represents the school bus themes of no bullying on the bus or stop means stop when the bus arm is out. Any combination of paint, pencil, ink, and marker is […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Chamber Choir is now taking reservations for our 3rd annual Christmas Caroling Fundraiser. The chorus and select instrumentalists will be at Fall Fest on October 14th taking reservations. This year we will have two buses so we can accommodate the entire Berlin Central School District community. Can’t make it to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was […]