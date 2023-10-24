LWV Launches Electronic Voter Guide

Submitted by the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County

Vote 411, the League of Women Voters’ (LWV) electronic voter guide, is now live. Candidate information is available for all candidates running in the local and county races on November 7th. The information includes biographical details and responses to questions posed by the League, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites.

All of this can be accessed online at www.vote411.org in an easy-to-use electronic format. New Yorkers can enter their address to compare candidate information and print a customized sample ballot. Candidates who have not yet submitted their information are listed as “Candidate Has Not Responded,” and their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information.