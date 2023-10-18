Grafton Wine and Cheese Festival

The Grafton Historical Society’s 22nd annual Wine and Cheese festival will be held on Saturday, October 21st, from 4 to 6 pm, at the Everett Wagar Senior Center. This fundraiser features a wide variety of wines, non-alcoholic beverages, cheeses, and hors d’oeuvers. There are also numerous door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds from this event fund the society’s activities including monthly programs, scholarship, cemetery maintenance work, and free access to the digital collection of the society. For information or reservations please contact Anne Kiely 518-279-3051.