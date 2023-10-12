Gilded Age Illustrated Lecture

On Thursday, October 26th, at 7:30 pm, at the Pittstown Town Hall, 97 Tomhannock Rd, Kathryn Sheehan will present an illustrated lecture on how Troy’s 19th century architecture became an integral backdrop to the Julian Fellows HBO series The Gilded Age. Sheehan worked with the location scouts and production designer on locations throughout the city, and will share some of the behind-the-scenes stories that happened during the filming of season one. Sheehan is the newly appointed Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum, and the Historian for Rensselaer County and the City of Troy. The lecture is hosted by the Pittstown Historical Society.

For more information, please email pittstownhs@gmail.com or call Connie Kheel at 518-686-7514.