Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin Chamber Choir is now taking reservations for our 3rd annual Christmas Caroling Fundraiser. The chorus and select instrumentalists will be at Fall Fest on October 14th taking reservations. This year we will have two buses so we can accommodate the entire Berlin Central School District community. Can’t make it to Fall Fest but still want carolers to bring some joy to your family this holiday season? Send a completed reservation form, found at https://berlincentral.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Christmas-Caroling-Reservations-1.pdf, to Berlin MS/HS, care of Leslie Eliashuk, at leliashuk@berlincentral.org.