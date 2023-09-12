Transport System Talk

On Thursday, September 21st, at 7:30 pm, at the Pittstown Town Hall, 97 Tomhannock Rd, Charlie Duveen will give a talk on the transport system that characterized our Champlain Canal and Hudson River in the early 19th century. A retired engineer, teacher, and former president of the Hebron Preservation Society, he is currently interested in sustainable transport of Champlain and Hudson Valley farm products to New York City using hydrogen-fueled catamaran cargo vessels on the River and Canal.