Stewart’s Shops Wins Big at the New York State Fair

Submitted by Stewart’s Shops

Stewart’s Shops proudly announces its milk, flavored milk, and ice cream have been named the best in New York State by Cornell University Department of Food Science. These awards were presented on Dairy Day, August 31st, at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences partners with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to assess the quality, safety, and sensory taste of New York’s innovative dairy products. This recognition is part of Cornell’s New York State Milk Quality Improvement Program.