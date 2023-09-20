Stephentown Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The September 18th board meeting was brief but active. After the approval of paying the bills, which included slabs for the generators and three field trips for the Berlin Summer camp, the minutes from the August 21st meeting were approved. Then, the meeting minutes from the September 11th meeting were approved.

The new highway department truck will be discussed on October 9th. According to Supervisor Roder, the town's budget allotted $25,000 from the justice court but has only brought in approximately $10,000, which means the town is anticipating a deficit.