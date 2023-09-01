Stephentown Town Board Highlights

By Denise Wright

The August 21st town board meeting was less than an hour but highlighted some great things.

After approving paying the bills and minutes from the July 17th and August 14th special town board meetings, the transfer station reported that the clean-up day on June 9th was a great success. It cost a total of $5,551.03, which is $1,210.42 more than in 2022. Last year, approximately 16 tons of construction/demolition materials were collected, and that nearly doubled this year. The town board reported that materials ranging from electronics to mattresses were collected. One resident thanked the board for holding a day like this because it decreases items left along roadsides.