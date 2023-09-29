Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Sunday, September 24th, at approximately 12:15 am, fire departments were called to respond to a structure fire at a single family home in North Petersburgh. Agencies from Rensselaer, Washington, and Bennington counties responded to assist with the blaze, which occurred at the former Fox Hollow Restaurant. The building was a total loss, but the […]
Submitted by Queenboup On Saturday, October 7th, from 10 am to 3 pm, in conjunction with the Walter A. Wood Tractor Show, the Hoosick Falls FFA Alumni and Supporters will present their 2nd Annual Cow Plop fundraising event to support the Hoosick Falls FFA student chapter. There will be an array of vendors, tasty food, […]
The Ondawa-Cambridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a bi-chapter meeting with Willard’s Mountain Chapter on Saturday, October 14th, at 11 am, at the Cambridge Town Hall. The speaker will be District Director, Melissa Dowson-Horton. Ondawa-Cambridge will provide the luncheon and Willard’s Mountain will bring a cake. Any member who believes she is eligible to […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On September 15th, Berlin Elementary School (BES) Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted BES’ first monthly Character Education assembly of the school year for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The BES’ Character Education committee focused its first monthly assemblies on the character trait of respect. Respect was […]
Submitted by BCS Communications As the middle and high school Mountaineers settled into their first few days of school, they were catching up with classmates, meeting new teachers, learning new schedules, and being introduced to Mr. David Bernsley, the new Berlin Middle/High School (BMHS) Principal. Principal Bernsley has been in the education field for over […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Merged Sports Committee (MSC), a committee composed of BNL student-athletes, parents, coaches, and both schools’ Athletic Directors, is proud to announce the completion of the new BNL Athletic sports logo and the introduction of new team colors. This process was student-led […]