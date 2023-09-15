Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Thursday, September 21st, at 7:30 pm, at the Pittstown Town Hall, 97 Tomhannock Rd, Charlie Duveen will give a talk on the transport system that characterized our Champlain Canal and Hudson River in the early 19th century. A retired engineer, teacher, and former president of the Hebron Preservation Society, he is currently interested in sustainable […]
The Great Cambridge Antiques Roadshow, no relation to the TV show, will be held on Saturday, September 16th, from 9 am to 2 pm, rain or shine, at the museum. For $6 each you can have your items appraised by two well-known, experienced appraisers with 46 years of experience. They are licensed, bonded, and insured in […]
The Lebanon Valley Historical Society will present a program on Native American Skills in the Northeast by former New Lebanon Town Historian Kevin Fuerst on Sunday, September 17th, at 2 pm in the New Lebanon Town Hall. The speaker offers a vast amount of practical as well as academic knowledge about the Native American occupation […]
Submitted by BCS Communications “It was great seeing the enthusiasm and engagement of our staff on Opening Day,” said Superintendent Joseph Dhara about Berlin Central School District’s Superintendent Conference Days on September 5th and 6th. This school year’s Opening Days, or Superintendent Conference Days, offered opportunities for the district to come together for two days […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District welcomes Ms. Melissa Cleary, the new Berlin Middle/High School Counselor for students with last names starting with the letters J through Z. Please take a moment to welcome Ms. Cleary to the Mountaineer community and learn more about her in her own words below. You must […]
Courtesy of BBCSD Communications Brunswick-Brittonkill Central School District would like to welcome two new additions. First we welcome Todd Wojtal as our newly appointed Transportation Supervisor. Todd was formerly the Head Trainer with the Bethlehem Central School District where his responsibilities included recruiting, training, and compliance of all transportation employees. He is a 19A Certified […]