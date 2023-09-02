The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Quackenbush Selected for State Softball Hall of Fame

By

Courtesy of HFCS Communications
Rachel Quackenbush, an alumnus from the class of 2012, has been selected as a member of the New York State Softball Hall of Fame.

Quackenbush played varsity softball for five years, racking up 1,499 strikeouts and a 0.72 earned run average in 766 innings from 2008-2012.

The 1,499 strikeouts is good for third all-time in New York state history. She also was named to either the first or second team all-state list four seasons in a row from 2009-2012.

You must be logged in to view this article.