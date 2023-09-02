Quackenbush Selected for State Softball Hall of Fame

Courtesy of HFCS Communications

Rachel Quackenbush, an alumnus from the class of 2012, has been selected as a member of the New York State Softball Hall of Fame.

Quackenbush played varsity softball for five years, racking up 1,499 strikeouts and a 0.72 earned run average in 766 innings from 2008-2012.

The 1,499 strikeouts is good for third all-time in New York state history. She also was named to either the first or second team all-state list four seasons in a row from 2009-2012.