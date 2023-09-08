On Saturday, September 9th, from 1 to 4 pm, Roaring 20s Brewery, 565 US Route 20, is sponsoring a New Lebanon newcomers meet and greet. If you’re new to town, want to meet new people, or had fun last time, come meet other newcomers and neighbors who have been here a while or a lifetime.

Learn about volunteer opportunities, town hall departments, local clubs, groups, parks, events, and local newsletters that keep you informed.

Please RSVP to Abbie Shoobs, the Recreation Commission chair, at NLRecreation03@gmail.com with your guest count, questions, or to be notified of future events.