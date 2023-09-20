New Athletics Logo Revealed

Submitted by BCS Communications

The Berlin-New Lebanon (BNL) Athletic Department, in conjunction with the Merged Sports Committee (MSC), a committee composed of BNL student-athletes, parents, coaches, and both schools’ Athletic Directors, is proud to announce the completion of the new BNL Athletic sports logo and the introduction of new team colors. This process was student-led and driven with the Berlin and New Lebanon Athletic Departments and Merged Sports Committee (MSC) helping to craft the design based off of student responses.